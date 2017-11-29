Some Christmas dieting advice is just plain crazy

It's that time of year when magazines, radio stations, pharmacies and friends are full of advice on the treacherous terrain of festive-season eating and drinking that lies ahead. Much is made, every year, of the terrible pitfalls one might, well, fall into, and the many crafty hacks one can deploy to sidestep these gastronomic perils.

Most of these tips are useless, because the theory they're based on is bollocks. The nutritional "help" around Christmas is usually a detailed road map of how to avoid extra calories.