Maboneng's Soul Souvlaki branches out into the suburbs
With a new store in Craighall, you no longer have to venture into downtown Joburg to enjoy Soul Souvlaki's Greek street food
Soul Souvlaki describes itself as a “quick service take-out restaurant” and has been serving up delicious Greek street food since 2012 when it first opened at The Market on Main in Maboneng.
It’s popularity quickly grew leading to their first store in a freight container in the same neighbourhood.
Now, they’ve opened a new store in Craighall and we spoke with owner Dino Vlachos to find out more.
How has your new Craighall store been received?
The response by the locals has been phenomenal – our customers were very excited to have a Soul Souvlaki closer to them in the suburbs and not have to wait for an excursion to Maboneng.
I became inspired by street food (souvlaki) in Athens, Greece, which was so delicious and just ‘like your mama made it'Dino Vlachos, Soul Souvlaki owner
Tell us how Soul Souvlaki started
I had been in the food industry for about 10 years, dabbling in coffee shops and sandwich bars. But I then became inspired by street food (souvlaki) in Athens, Greece, which was so delicious and just ‘like your mama made it’.
I really believed that quick service take outs could be as delicious as eating at home and I embarked on a little street food journey. Soul Souvlaki was born from this, using quality ingredients, soul and passion.
A year after opening at the market, I opened my first store in Maboneng.
What are some of your most popular dishes?
Lamb Souvlaki in pita – a lamb skewer rolled in an artisanal pita bread with all the delicious fillings: tzatziki, rocket, tomato, red onion and a touch of freshly cut chilli in olive oil.
Another favourite is our home-made Bifteki (Greek style beef patty) on a plate with our signature Aegean Slaw.
The Chicken chops, small pieces of chicken cut on the bone and marinated for 24 hours before they’re cooked, is another of our signature dishes.
Any exciting plans for the future?
I’m super keen to open a couple more stores next year with Cape Town being one of my desired destinations – I believe that Soul Souvlaki will fit in well as a brand in Cape Town.
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
