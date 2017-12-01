Maboneng's Soul Souvlaki branches out into the suburbs

Soul Souvlaki describes itself as a “quick service take-out restaurant” and has been serving up delicious Greek street food since 2012 when it first opened at The Market on Main in Maboneng.

It’s popularity quickly grew leading to their first store in a freight container in the same neighbourhood.

Now, they’ve opened a new store in Craighall and we spoke with owner Dino Vlachos to find out more.