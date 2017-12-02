Sunday Times Food Awards

Checkers festive feast

READY-TO-COOK TURDUCKEN Price: R269.99 for 1.5kg Score: 7/10 Judges's comments: This is different. Interesting. The turkey is moist but the glaze lacks oomph. READY-TO-COOK LEMON THYME POTATOES Price: R60.99 for 1kg Score: 4/10 Judges's comments: Potatoes looked amazing but had no flavour and the lemon made it sour.