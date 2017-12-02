Sunday Times Food Awards
Pick n Pay festive feast
03 December 2017 - 00:00
SMOKED BONELESS GAMMON Price: R79.99 per kg Score: 8/10 Judges's comments: Tastes and looks good. Worth the price. Looks juicier than it tastes Love the extra fatty layer. STUFFED CHICKEN Price: R62.99 per kg Score: 7/10 Judges's comments: Great stuffed bird. Liked the stuffing. Way too many herbs on skin, makes it bitter.
