RECIPE: Juicy turkey kit
03 December 2017 - 00:00
SEASONING: 1 grinder of coarse salt and braai salt; use to season turkey before roasting. DUCK FAT: Keep extra fat from roasting a duck. Strain through muslin into a sterilised jar and refrigerate. Or buy duck fat. Brush fat all over turkey before roasting, and use extra, with pan juices, to baste frequently.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE