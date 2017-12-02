RECIPE: Marinated peaches

Ingredients: Method: 1. Cut 8 peaches (or nectarines) in half, removing the pips. 2. Heat 400ml water, 500ml (2 cups) sugar, 6 star anise and 1 stick of cinnamon in a saucepan, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove star anise and cinnamon and set aside. 3. Lower syrup temperature and slowly reduce.