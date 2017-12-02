Sunday Times Food Awards

Spar festive feast

COOKED GAMMON Price: R159.99 per kg Score: 8.5/10 Judges's comments: Good balance of saltiness and sweet. Too wet and expensive. Juicy, good smoky flavour. Delicious. Little tough, but good. FRESHLINE SALT/CORNED BEEF Price: R119.99 per kg Score: 6/10 Judges's comments: Bit dry and bland. Never had corned beef for Christmas, it's a tasty alternative.