How to make an authentic Neapolitan pizza

This traditional recipe comes from the famed Brandi pizzeria in Naples, which claims to have be home to the "pizzaiuolo" who made the tomato, mozzarella and basil classic for Queen Margherita in 1889.

Makes: 8 individual pizzas

Dough:

1 litre water

1,7kg flour

2g yeast

60g salt

Toppings:

Italian tomato sauce

Buffalo mozzarella, sliced

Freshly picked basil

Method:

1. To make the dough, dissolve the salt in the water (which must be at room temperature), then add the yeast, dissolving it in slowly by hand. Add the flour a bit at a time, until the mixture is solid enough to begin kneading.

2. Leave the dough to rise for 12 hours in an area with a temperature around 20°C.

3. Divide it into 8 'cakes', and leave them to rest for another 12 hours.

4. Stretch out each pizza, flipping the dough and using the palm of the hand to hit the sides to make it wider. This will push air towards the edges and create the pizza's distinctive raised border.

5. Top each pizza with the tomato sauce, cheese and basil.

6. Cook them in a wood-fired oven at 485°C for between 60 and 90 seconds. Serve with a nice glass of Aglianico wine from the Campania region.