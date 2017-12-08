Yococo's sweet treats will change your mind about vegan ice cream

Exquisite, addictive, life-changing: ice cream has been called many things, but healthy isn’t often high up on the list, until now.

Changing the ice cream game in Joburg is Sinenhlanhla Busisiwe Ndlela, the founder and CEO of Yococo Ice Cream, a completely vegan-friendly, dairy-free, and flavour-packed sweet treat.

“Yococo is all about love and fun: it’s a fresh, delicious, dairy-free, plant-based ice cream,” says Sine, who is a vegan herself.

Based in Maboneng, Yococo can mainly be found at pop-ups and markets around the country, or you can just cut out the middleman and order it yourself, as they deliver throughout Joburg.