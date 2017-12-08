Yococo's sweet treats will change your mind about vegan ice cream
Exquisite, addictive, life-changing: ice cream has been called many things, but healthy isn’t often high up on the list, until now.
Changing the ice cream game in Joburg is Sinenhlanhla Busisiwe Ndlela, the founder and CEO of Yococo Ice Cream, a completely vegan-friendly, dairy-free, and flavour-packed sweet treat.
“Yococo is all about love and fun: it’s a fresh, delicious, dairy-free, plant-based ice cream,” says Sine, who is a vegan herself.
Based in Maboneng, Yococo can mainly be found at pop-ups and markets around the country, or you can just cut out the middleman and order it yourself, as they deliver throughout Joburg.
You’ll want to take advantage of the convenience of being able to order some whenever you like, because it really is tasty.
Because of its plant-based ingredients, Yococo isn’t just vegan-friendly – it’s the perfect alternative to dairy-filled treats for those who are lactose intolerant, too.
Inspired by her love for ice cream and making fun things, Sine set out to create ice creams that align with both her vegan lifestyle and her passion to “serve love” through her creations.
In the year since Yococo first opened its doors online, the brand has grown a cult following of both vegan and non-vegan ice cream lovers, who subscribe both to the flavours, and the concepts behind them.
“I make everything from scratch, and I really believe that my flavours are imaginative and updated. Each flavour that I create is guided by the seven chakras.”
At present, these inspired flavours include turmeric-laced Golden Milk, Avo and Mint, Earl Grey and Lavender, Strawberry and Rosewater, Beetroot Chocolate, Matcha Tea, and the ever-popular Gooey Pecan Nut Brownies.
With so many incredible choices, Yococo is far from being just an alternative to traditional ice cream – it’s a whole new delicious dessert of its own.
If you think that Yococo is something that you might want to bring to your event or workspace, Sine does private tastings by appointment. Or if you’re just looking to order some to keep all to yourself, then you can also find Yococo on UberEats or place an order on Twitter or Instagram. Alternatively, you can purchase Yococo at Farm Table, Linden, Joburg.
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE