Find your festive feast in Cape Town

Foxcroft

It’s been a year since La Colombe’s ex-pastry chef Glen Williams first wowed us with his beautifully creative sharing plates. Now Foxcroft is moving away from tapas to a neo-bistro style, still with the same mastery of ingredients – and the Christmas menu looks indulgent. Expect small Christmas touches like potato and rosemary sourdough with roast chicken butter and confit garlic, liver parfait with toasted Christmas cake and cured duck. There will be dishes off the newly launched summer menu with the likes of braised pork tongue, fermented chilli and peanuts, and lightly cured yellowtail with mango pickle and house-made bottarga. And Foxcroft’s desserts always have delightful celebratory feel, ending Christmas lunch on a high note. R1,200 per person for six courses.