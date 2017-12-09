New York-inspired eatery opens its doors early on Sunday

It was my first visit to Mulberry and Prince when I went for brunch last Sunday and I was as taken with the interior design as I was with the food. The space is a wonderful mix of modern and classic – from the exposed brick and stone to the artwork by local artist Kurt Pio, the mid-century modern furniture and the copper-topped table we sat at. In fact, Mulberry and Prince catches your eye from the street outside, with its double doors in a dusty pink which stands out against the charcoal wall.

Once my friend and I had our mimosas in hand, we had the difficult choice of deciding what to eat. Everything on the menu is so appealing, and with a choice of sides like candied bacon, house-made hashbrowns, sausage and cheesy grits (a dish from the American South similar to millie pap), you find yourself already planning your next visit.

Finally, I settled on the toad in a hole (an egg cooked in brioche, with XXX cheddar and broiled tomatoes) and my friend went for the chicken and waffles. After our food was set down in front of us, we could only communicate through looks of delight and contentment. Each bite was heavenly, and a few mouthfuls in my friend declared it was the best chicken and waffles she had ever had, better than any she had while in the US.

Mulberry and Prince is open from 10am-2pm on Sunday, and my advice to you would be to make a reservation immediately – brunch bliss awaits.