Get a (health) kick out of fermenting your own probiotic-rich foods

"Kefir, kombucha, jun, rejuvelac, kvass." Yes, she can talk "foreign", says Jeanne Rae, listing just a few fermented and cultured foods and drinks out there. These age-old concoctions are making a huge comeback around the world.

With a background in massage therapy, Rae's "Cultured Kitchen" workshops in Hermanus and Stanford in the Western Cape teach people to make their own fermented and cultured foods. Often the workshops are full.

Indeed, these gassy foods are trending globally, particularly because of their health benefits.

"A cultured and fermented food [''cultured" meaning that it uses cultures to ferment] is a food that is rich in good microbes - bacteria that help our gut to flourish," she says. "These lactic acid-producing bacteria [or probiotics] help acidify the digestive tract, creating an environment conducive to the growth of healthy bacteria."

Rather than spend a fortune on probiotics in pill form, social media sites have sprouted worldwide with people doing a swift trade in heirloom Bulgarian cultures ... kefir grains ... you name it. Welcome to the era of fermenting.

More companies are emerging that supply these foods to the retail market.