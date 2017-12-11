Purple food set to trend in 2018

News that the Pantone Color Institute, the global authority on color trends, has chosen Ultra Violet as the color of 2018, is as good a time as any to pay homage to the virtues of purple foods in the plant kingdom.

Trendspotters at Pantone describe their hue of ultra violet as "dramatically provocative and thoughtful."

Long associated with the mysteries of the cosmos, over the years, enigmatic purples have also come to symbolise counterculture, unconventionality, individuality and emotion, says Pantone.

Think icons like Prince, David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix.

The Pantone declaration follows a 2016 prediction from organic retailer Whole Foods, which predicted purple foods to trend in 2017.

"The power of purple goes beyond the vibrant color and often indicates nutrient density and antioxidants," reads the report.