Bittersweet Great SA Bake Off victory for Cape Town social worker
Cape Town social worker Bianca Breytenbach could not believe it when her name was called as winner of The Great South African Bake Off on Tuesday night.
Breytenbach‚ 30‚ of Blouberg‚ said she was shocked.
"I was in the finale with really good bakers. The final show was bittersweet. I didn't want it to end. I got used to the pressure and excitement. But I also knew I would be seeing my family and friends. There was a lot of nerves. You had to put that all aside‚" said Breytenbach.
Breytenbach's final bake was a celebration cake which was packed with chocolate‚ hazelnut and coffee.
She described Bake Off as a tough competition.
"It was an awesome experience that I would not swap for anything. It feels fantastic and I am very grateful. It was tough for all of us. There were personal things going on behind the scenes."
She said every episode had one highlight‚ whether it be "a fellow contestant doing really well and producing something exquisite" or the judges "saying that your stuff tastes amazing".
"I have had such an experience being part of the third series of SA Bake off and sure had some close calls."
She said her best bake was her Ndebele swiss roll with marula cream and listed her flooding apple pie with the soggy bottom as her worse effort.
"My advice to others is to push the boundaries and don't just stick to what you know."
She said she always wanted to enter the competition but almost missed the deadlines.
"While baking cupcakes for a friend’s birthday at 2am the advert came on TV and I immediately went online and entered."
Breytenbach‚ who is getting married in a few weeks‚ is also opening a home for children with special needs.
"A lot is happening at the moment but I have a lot of ideas to incorporate baking and job creation. It would be great to use this as a platform. I would take any opportunity that comes my way‚" said Breytenbach.
