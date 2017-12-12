Cape Town social worker Bianca Breytenbach could not believe it when her name was called as winner of The Great South African Bake Off on Tuesday night.

Breytenbach‚ 30‚ of Blouberg‚ said she was shocked.

"I was in the finale with really good bakers. The final show was bittersweet. I didn't want it to end. I got used to the pressure and excitement. But I also knew I would be seeing my family and friends. There was a lot of nerves. You had to put that all aside‚" said Breytenbach.

Breytenbach's final bake was a celebration cake which was packed with chocolate‚ hazelnut and coffee.

She described Bake Off as a tough competition.