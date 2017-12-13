Hand-crafted croissants create hype in Cape Town

I relished my first croissant in Cannes on the Cote d'Azur, aged 14. To someone whose South African bread repertoire was limited to government loaves and Portuguese rolls, the glorious pillow of pastry was a revelation.

Up until now, finding the quintessential croissant in Cape Town has been a challenge. I'm a picky diva after perfection on a plate, so when murmurings of Truth Roastery's next-level confection reached my ears, I made haste to Buitenkant Street to meet the man behind the menu.

Kamel Hamzaoui looks more like a demigod than a pâtissier. Born 37 years ago in Montmartre, Paris, to French Algerian parents, his baking prowess first manifested at age four when he whipped up a spectacular cake at kindergarten.

While at high school he worked weekends in Enghiens-Les-Bains as an apprentice to one Monsieur Chapeau, learning the fundamentals, from creating the base of a gateau to honing the techniques that underpin the classical handcrafted croissant.