Still planning your Christmas feast? Steal menu ideas from top chefs

CHEF GILE EDWARDS OF LA TETE

Is it always up to you to prepare the big festive meal at home?

Christmas lunch, as with any lunch at my house, is stressful. As much is I want to 'not cook' when I'm at home, I find that my natural instinct kicks in and I have to do it. Maybe it's the fear that I'll have something that I don't like, or feel that something should have been done differently. This relates to the wine as well as the food. I am a complete control freak when it comes to a meal.

Tell us about your family's festive feast.

Due to our climate in South Africa, Christmas lunch is usually had in the late afternoon and is very al fresco.

Traditionally we start with gazpacho, followed by platters of caprese salad and vitello tonnato, a cold glazed ham (there are normally leftovers for the day after, too), as well as plenty of bread and butter and a green salad. Then there is summer pudding with creme fraiche and to finish, a selection of cheese with preserved figs and some crackers.