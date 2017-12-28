7 of the best local bubblies to pop this New Year's Eve
Whether you’re planning on toasting the end of another successful year or simply stocking up for the holidays, these are the best South African sparkling wines to put on ice this summer
1. L’ORMARINS BRUT CLASSIQUE ROSÉ NV
The beautiful pink blush of this L'Ormarins Pinot Noir-driven MCC makes it a perfect pour for summer days. Atop the yeasty notes and creamy palate there’s plenty of bright fruit, so it’ll even pair well with fresh summer desserts. Excellent value for the quality on offer.
2. SILVERTHORN THE GREEN MAN 2015
Need a partner for that platter of plump oysters? You won’t go wrong with this 100% Chardonnay MCC from acclaimed winemaker John Loubser of Silverthorn. With a portion barrel-fermented, and the wine spending 24 months resting on the lees in the bottle, there’s a beguiling biscuit character underneath plenty of green apple and subtle minerality.
3. LOURENSFORD CUVEÉ 89 2007
Seven years is a long time to spend maturing a wine before release, but that’s part and parcel of this exclusive MCC release from Helderberg estate Lourensford. An unusual blend of Chardonnay and Pinotage, the wine spent 89 months on the lees in the bottle. As a gift, it’ll keep maturing until 2022, but it’s also a perfect pop for New Year’s Eve.
4. STEENBERG LADY R MCC 2012
The flagship Methode Cap Classique (MCC) from Steenberg was one of just three bubblies to bag a coveted five-star rating in the latest Platter’s wine guide. A blend of Pinot Noir (70%) and Chardonnay (30%), it’s a perfect blend of fruit complexity and texture.
5. DOMAINE DES DIEUX CLAUDIA BRUT MCC
A traditionally bottle-fermented sparkling wine made from 81% Chardonnay and 19% Pinot Noir, the Domaine Des Dieux Claudia Brut MCC is a firm favourite. With its fresh and light taste, it’s the perfect companion to a seafood meal.
6. BOSCHENDAL JEAN LE LONG PRESTIGE CUVÉE MCC
Made up of Chardonnay grapes exclusively selected from cooler climate vineyards, Boschendal’s signature MCC carries a tight core of lemon and orange zest, with a lingering taste of rich roast nuts – ideal for getting into the holiday spirit. With a pristine base, it's perfect to pair with just about anything food-wise.
7. BABYLONSTOREN 2012 SPRANKEL MCC
Babylonstoren is one of the prettiest farms in the Paarl/Stellenbosch area, and one of the top producers. The Sprankel MCC lives up to the farm’s stellar reputation; it’s super smooth (in a beautiful bottle) and light, with a soft acidity and passion fruit notes that will match perfectly with poultry and light, buttery sauces. Made from 100% Chardonnay, it’s a vibrant, fruity celebration drink and will stay fresh for years to come.
This article is adapted from one originally published in a Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
