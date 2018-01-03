Eating healthily in 2018: anti-stress food

Tryptophan plays an important role in the production of serotonin (the "good mood hormone"), melatonin (a sleep facilitator) and vitamin B3 (niacin) which helps to combat tiredness, depression and indigestion.

Your tryptophan intake should be sufficient (500 - 2000 mg per day is required) if you regularly eat meat (such as turkey, chicken, salami or liver), fish, dairy products or eggs.

Vegetarians can get tryptophan from brown rice, bananas, pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashew nuts, peanuts, brewer's yeast, parsley and soya.

However, if you try to boost your tryptophan levels by eating too much animal protein, it will be counter-productive as the tryptophan has to compete with the seven other amino acids to cross into the brain. Its assimilation will therefore be limited.