What's the big deal about Wagyu beef?

What's the best way to enjoy Wagyu beef?

Traditionally the home of Wagyu beef is Japan. There it’s often served sukiyaki style, where thin strips are boiled in a broth with thread noodles, vegetables and served with a soya and sugar sauce.

The other popular Japanese style is teppanyaki, where thin strips are seared on a flat iron griddle.

Both of these methods are an ideal way to retain the healthy fats which make Wagyu beef so special.