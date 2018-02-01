Head to the winelands for a family-friendly picnic with a wow factor
Boschendal, Hartenberg and Spier's picnic baskets cater for the loved-up pair, outdoorsy kids and gourmand friends
BOSCHENDAL
Crafted by chef Christiaan Campbell, Boschendal’s picnic menus share the same farm-to-table, sustainable ethos as the main Werf Restaurant, so the baskets are filled with artisanal goodies produced on the farm.
Choose between the classic Rhone picnics where you can be seated at a table near the rose gardens or casual Werf picnics where you can lounge on bean bags and hammocks near the pavilion and dam.
You’ll feast on rotisserie chicken from the farm’s pasture-raised chickens, freshly baked baguettes, home-made preserves and luscious salads, with menus changing according to what’s in the garden.
You can hire mountain bikes to explore the farm trails, stroll through the gardens or doze in the shade, and there’s live music on occasional summer Sundays.
HARTENBERG
Sloping lawns and shady trees are the background to Hartenberg's picnics with tables and blankets provided and a nearby play area and jungle gym for kids to let off steam.
Tasty homemade treats range from Tiropita (a Greek cheese pie), to Scotch eggs, snoek paté, cold meats, hummus and salad jars, so there’s plenty of variety.
Kids get chicken strips and sweet potato chips, with a cute jar of crudités and salted caramel brownies to finish.
Explore the wetlands walking trail or just lie back, listen to birdsong and enjoy the countryside tranquillity.
SPIER
Spier’s new Farm Kitchen overlooking the restored Werf is crammed with enticing eats, from handcrafted pies to healthy sweet treats. You can put together your own picnic on the day or avoid the agony of choice by pre-ordering one of the generous picnic baskets for two.
These include wood-fired baguettes from Hoghouse bakery, farmhouse patés and cheeses, fresh salads from the farm, seared chicken and Farmer Angus beef linzer.
Wander the farm to find a perfect picnic spot under an ancient oak tree, beside the river or at a shady picnic table near the dam, then browse the craft market, visit Eagle Encounters or take a Segway tour of the farm.
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
