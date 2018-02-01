Head to the winelands for a family-friendly picnic with a wow factor

Choose between the classic Rhone picnics where you can be seated at a table near the rose gardens or casual Werf picnics where you can lounge on bean bags and hammocks near the pavilion and dam.

You’ll feast on rotisserie chicken from the farm’s pasture-raised chickens, freshly baked baguettes, home-made preserves and luscious salads, with menus changing according to what’s in the garden.

You can hire mountain bikes to explore the farm trails, stroll through the gardens or doze in the shade, and there’s live music on occasional summer Sundays.