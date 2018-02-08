Bar literally boots people out for saying the word 'literally'

The Continental in New York is a fading dive bar with a seedy-looking façade and a new prohibition on bad grammar. The famous East Village venue, which once played host to Iggy Pop and The Ramones, is slated to close its doors permanently at the end of June; but it seems the staff is intent on calling the shots before its dissolution, and a sign in the window now elucidates the bar’s ban on the incorrect usage of the word “literally.”

According to this brazen memorandum, any patron caught using ‘literally’ for emphasis will be granted a grace period of five minutes to finish their drink before having to vacate the premises. Literally.

The Continental does not have a monopoly on strange etiquette, though; a host of bars around the world enforce strange statutes, either to differentiate themselves from their more blandly accommodating competitors, or because the proprietors are genuinely a bit peculiar.