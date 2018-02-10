Made in Africa: Cape chocolate brand champions the bean to bar movement
11 February 2018 - 00:00
"Africa produces almost two-thirds of the world's cocoa yet most of it leaves the continent. I couldn't understand why Belgian and Swiss chocolate are so famous when all the cocoa beans come from Africa," says Italian Antonino Allegra of Afrikoa, a bean-to-bar chocolate company based in Cape Town.
