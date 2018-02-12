Seafood & Middle Eastern spices are a winning combo at Cape Town's Bilboa

Visiting Camps Bay, there are two things you expect from a restaurant: uninterrupted beach views and fresh seafood. Bilboa, upstairs in The Promenade centre, obliges on both accounts, but has put a refreshing spin on the formula thanks to an affinity for Middle Eastern spices.

There’s harissa paste with the olive oil for dunking bread, a sprinkling of dukkah and sumac in various dishes, and a nod to South America with chimichurri featured in the steak section too.