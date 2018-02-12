Why do women chefs keep missing out on Michelin stars?

Only one woman, Anne-Sophie Pic, holds the maximum three Michelin stars in France.

In fact, only 2.7% of Michelin-starred restaurants are run by women in the country regarded as the world centre of gastronomy.

And for the second time in three years no women chefs got new stars individually in the 2018 French Michelin list - although two shared the honours with their partners.

Gender is "not something we take into account. Our inspectors are there to check the quality of the cuisine," insisted Michael Ellis, international director of the guides.

"We don't look at the chef's sex, origin or age," he added, just what appears on the plate.

Yet women remain a tiny minority in the often macho and highly-competitive world of haute cuisine, holding less than 5% of Michelin stars globally.

Only one woman made the list of new stars awarded in France in 2017 and only two figured in the British-based World's 50 Best Restaurants classification.