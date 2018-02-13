RECIPE: Fruit, muesli & yoghurt breakfast trifle
Give a classic health breakfast a trendy twist by serving it in a sundae glass or Mason jar
13 February 2018 - 10:17
Serves: 1
Muesli:
15ml (1 tbsp) rolled oats
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice
15ml (1 tbsp) cream
1 apple, preferably Granny Smith, finely grated with the skin on
15ml (1 tbsp) raw hazelnuts or almonds
To serve:
Fresh fruit
Yoghurt
Method:
1. Soak the oats in a little water overnight, then mix with the rest of the ingredients.
2. Serve in a tall glass, layered with fruit and yoghurt.
