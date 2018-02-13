RECIPE: Fruit, muesli & yoghurt breakfast trifle

Serves: 1

Muesli:

15ml (1 tbsp) rolled oats

15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice

15ml (1 tbsp) cream

1 apple, preferably Granny Smith, finely grated with the skin on

15ml (1 tbsp) raw hazelnuts or almonds

To serve:

Fresh fruit

Yoghurt

Method:

1. Soak the oats in a little water overnight, then mix with the rest of the ingredients.

2. Serve in a tall glass, layered with fruit and yoghurt.