RECIPE: How to make flippin' good pancake batter
This easy recipe can be used to make flapjacks or French-style crepes
13 February 2018 - 10:03
Makes: about 40 flapjacks or 20 pancakes
Ingredients:
280g (2 cups) cake flour
5ml (1 tsp) baking powder
500ml (2 cups) milk
3 extra-large eggs
15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil
Method:
1. Blitz all the ingredients together in a food processor or in a bowl with an electric stick blender adding . If making crepes, add 250ml (1 cup) water to create a thinner batter.
2. For best results, refrigerate the batter for at least 30 minutes (preferably 2 hours for crepes) before using.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE