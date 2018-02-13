RECIPE: How to make flippin' good pancake batter

Makes: about 40 flapjacks or 20 pancakes

Ingredients:

280g (2 cups) cake flour

5ml (1 tsp) baking powder

500ml (2 cups) milk

3 extra-large eggs

15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil

Method:

1. Blitz all the ingredients together in a food processor or in a bowl with an electric stick blender adding . If making crepes, add 250ml (1 cup) water to create a thinner batter.

2. For best results, refrigerate the batter for at least 30 minutes (preferably 2 hours for crepes) before using.