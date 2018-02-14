Could couscous warm up relations between wary North African nations?

But the countries of North Africa's Maghreb region may be about to put their differences aside with a joint bid to have the dish added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The list showcases the world's most precious cultural treasures, with the UN cultural body sometimes offering funding to countries struggling to protect their traditions.

There are as yet few details on the North African bid, but Slimane Hachi, director of Algeria's prehistoric research centre, said that it would unite Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania and Mali.

BERBER CUISINE?

It will not be the first time UNESCO status has been mooted for couscous, but this time working together could prove the secret ingredient.

In 2016 Algeria announced a solo bid to win protected status for the dish - sparking outrage in Morocco where many feel they hold an equal claim to it.

Even the question of who introduced the basic ingredients to the region is hotly debated, with some crediting the Romans and others saying Arabs brought it in from the east.

French food historian Patrick Rambourg said the Berbers, an ethnic group spread across the region, were likely the first to rustle up a couscous - "long before the countries of the Maghreb that we know today existed", he told AFP.

Another food historian, Lucie Bolens, has described primitive couscous pots found in Algeria dating back to the reign of king Massinissa 2,200 years ago.