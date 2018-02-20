Food

Fancy a bottle of State Capture?

20 February 2018 - 11:11 By Petru Saal
Coming to a Saxonwold Shebeen near you? Zama Mnikina teamed up with KapVino wine estate to produce a Shiraz named 'State Capture'.
Image: Supplied

Thuli Madonsela unwittingly provided the inspiration that led an aspirant winemaker to name his first batch of wine State Capture.

Zama Mnikina‚ who hails from Mdanstane in East London‚ teamed up with KapVino wine estate in Stellenbosch to produce 10,000 bottles of Shiraz.

And his unique label‚ a map of the country on a sleek black bottle‚ appears to have captured the attention of wine lovers in Cape Town.

“My intention was to introduce people to great wine and it is a great bottle of wine. This is the first batch that we have. We have released 10,000 bottles. We want to see how it goes but the response thus far has been amazing‚” he said on Tuesday.

Mnikina hopes to get an opportunity one day to present the former Public Protector with a bottle of State Capture to pay homage to the work she did in the fight against corruption in South Africa.

“State Capture is based on what has been happening in our country. We as a nation found ourselves being captured at some stage. We were caught off guard by that‚” said Mnikina.

He said the aim was not for the name of the wine to be a short-lived phenomenon on social media but for people to taste and experience it. “This wine is better enjoyed with a braai and good friends‚” says the label.

For those whose palette prefers white wine‚ he is planning to release something new in the next few months under the same label. “The name is going to stay that way going forward. We have copyrighted the name of the wine‚” he added.

Mnikini started in the wine-making business in 2015‚ has done various wine-making courses and enrolled at the Cape Wine Academy.

State Capture is initially being sold in Cape Town.

