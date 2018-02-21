Beat the budget: easy ways to save cash when you're eating in or out

South Africans are due to be in for a bit of a shock at supermarket tills in April. This is when the increase in value-added tax (VAT) from 14% to 15%, as announced by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in the 2018 budget, kicks in.

That said, there are some smart ways you can keep your grocery bills in check, plus save cash when eating out too. Try these ideas:

SAVE CASH AT THE SUPERMARKET

There is a huge amount of research aimed at getting you to increase your spending in supermarkets. Your best defense is to go in with a game plan, armed with a shopping list for the week.

Have a game plan

You'll save money - and cut your cooking time down - by being a little more prepared and planning to get the most out of every meal. So draft a weekly dinner plan and use this to compile your shopping list.