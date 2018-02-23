Meet the people who earn a living from prickly pear fruit

The opuntia cactus may be an invasive alien plant‚ originally grown to form impenetrable fences‚ but when the cactuses come into fruit in the Eastern Cape‚ it is a major income boost for unemployed people who forage and sell the prickly pears.

The iitolofiya‚ as they are locally known‚ ripen from November to May.

Monica Marais of Motherwell‚ Port Elizabeth‚ wakes up very early in the morning to take a bus ten kilometres out of town on the Uitenhage Road (R344) to where the cactuses grow. “The earlier the better‚ because I must have enough time to select the ripe and quality fruits to please my regular clients. I also need time to rub off the prickly surface [spines] of the cactus pears‚” she says.

Marais uses a very long wooden stick with a wire hook on the end to harvest the prickly pears and collects them in plastic buckets.

“I have been selling cactus pears for the past ten years‚” she says. She sells a 20-litre bucket of pears for R75 or a five-litre bucket for R15. On a good day she can earn R400.

She lives with her three sons and her disabled mother. She is the sole breadwinner. Her business requires no capital and the fruits grow wild on municipal land.