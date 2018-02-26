How the strongest gin in the world is saving water in Cape Town

“Everyone has their different things‚ but generally speaking it comes out of the still definitely well above 70% [alcohol]. Then you basically just chuck in a whole lot of water to get it down to 43%‚” Pienaar said.

“If you don’t dilute it with water‚ then single shots have got double the strength and double the flavour. If you’re drinking it as a gin and tonic‚ then a single [of the Drought Edition] has the same effect as a double [of most gins].”

Pienaar said the taste is the same as any other gin.

“If you put the two of them (Drought Edition and diluted gin) as a blind test in front of a world expert‚ I am sure they might be able to tell the difference here or there‚ but it should taste to most people basically identical.”

According to the regulations of the Liquor Products Act 60 of 1989‚ there is no limit on how much alcohol gin may have. It only says gin must have at least 43% alcohol.

The Drought Edition will be launched on Monday online at Pienaar & Son’s online shop (http://pienaarandson.co.za/shop.php) and some liquor stores. A bottle will cost you R599 and is available in Eastern spices and fresh citrus or fresh citrus and cucumber.

Jeremy Crowder commented on the announcement on Facebook: “Now we can pour our gin in half the time.”

David Cope remarked on Instagram: “Also‚ can still have a double of Drought Gin if you’ve had a rough day.”