What the stars will be eating on Oscar night this year
Over the course of a few hours, chef to the stars Wolfgang Puck will direct a small army of 900 staff to serve 1,500 of Hollywood's most powerful A-listers dozens of different dishes on the most glamorous night of the year.
For the 24th year in a row, Puck will preside over this year's Governors Ball that follows the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.
While repeat attendees can expect a few of Puck's signature perennial dishes - smoked salmon Oscars, potato with caviar, truffle macaroni and cheese and chicken pot pie - new menu additions this year include Miyazaki Wagyu beef tartare on puffed black rice and crab-stuffed hibiscus.
For vegans, vegetarians and pescatarians, and stars who are just tightly bound and corseted, the menu will also feature meatless, calorie-wise foods like taro root tacos with spiced eggplant; edamame and black truffle pot stickers; and black bass with salsa verde.
All told, Puck's menu for the 1,500 attendees will feature 60 dishes, from one-bite hors d'oeuvres, to small-plate entrees.
Among the more than three dozen desserts, one of this year's new standouts will be the Ruby chocolate strawberry and cream, made with a groundbreaking, naturally pink ruby chocolate developed by Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, released last year.
Touted as the world's 'fourth chocolate' after dark, milk and white varieties, ruby chocolate is produced through a unique processing that unlocks the flavour and colour tone that is naturally present in the Ruby bean - no food colouring or artificial berry flavours are added.
Its flavour is described as a tension between natural berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness.
Meanwhile, though Puck has long enjoyed a monopoly as chef to the stars during Oscar season, this year heats up with the arrival of brothers Joan, Jordi and Josep Roca of El Celler de Can Roca fame, who will guest chef Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party.
El Celler de Can Roca in Spain boasts three Michelin stars and has topped the influential World's 50 Best Restaurants list.
Over the course of the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing party, the brothers will orchestrate 1,000, five-course dinners with the help of 150 servers and bartenders, and 70 kitchen staff.
The Oscars take place March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 6:30 pm/3:30 pm PT in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
