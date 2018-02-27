What the stars will be eating on Oscar night this year

Over the course of a few hours, chef to the stars Wolfgang Puck will direct a small army of 900 staff to serve 1,500 of Hollywood's most powerful A-listers dozens of different dishes on the most glamorous night of the year.

For the 24th year in a row, Puck will preside over this year's Governors Ball that follows the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

While repeat attendees can expect a few of Puck's signature perennial dishes - smoked salmon Oscars, potato with caviar, truffle macaroni and cheese and chicken pot pie - new menu additions this year include Miyazaki Wagyu beef tartare on puffed black rice and crab-stuffed hibiscus.