Major cookbook competition gets egg on its face after CEO wins

The book features recipes by chef Joshua McFadden, of Ava Gene's trattoria in Portland, Oregon.

The IACP honours the best in English-language food writing, food journalism, digital media, cookbooks and food photography at an annual event held in the US every year.

Following the backlash, the group released a statement Tuesday, announcing that it is rescinding the award. "Six Seasons" also took the award for best cookbook in the general category.

"We're extremely concerned by what we see now as an appearance of impropriety, and we are taking steps to address this," reads a statement.

"We regret the shadow it has cast on our awards, the book, and IACP itself. We are so sorry that we let this happen and apologise to all for our lapse in judgement... Please note that Artisan, the book's publisher, is not at fault in any way in this situation; the book was submitted in good faith and according to our rules at the time."