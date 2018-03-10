RECIPE: Chocolate simnel cake

An Easter tradition that can be traced back to medieval times, simnel cake is a fruit cake made with a marzipan filling and a topping featuring 11 balls of marzipan to represent the 11 disciples - excluding Judas. This is a twist on the traditional version

An Easter tradition that can be traced back to medieval times, simnel cake is a fruit cake made with a marzipan filling and a topping featuring 11 balls of marzipan to represent the 11 disciples - excluding Judas. This is a twist on the traditional version