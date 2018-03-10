RECIPE: Chocolate simnel cake
An Easter tradition that can be traced back to medieval times, simnel cake is a fruit cake made with a marzipan filling and a topping featuring 11 balls of marzipan to represent the 11 disciples - excluding Judas. This is a twist on the traditional version
11 March 2018 - 00:00
An Easter tradition that can be traced back to medieval times, simnel cake is a fruit cake made with a marzipan filling and a topping featuring 11 balls of marzipan to represent the 11 disciples - excluding Judas. This is a twist on the traditional version
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.