Pop in to this cool pop-up in Jozi's CBD for bunny chow burgers

As a Joburg local, how well do you know your city? If you’re looking to expand your experience beyond just the suburbs, a visit to Hangout Jozi at the One Eloff building is a must - especially as this pop-up eatery will be closing on March 31 2018.

The restaurant is a spacious, laid-back lunch and dinner spot located in the downstairs courtyard of One Eloff alongside Joziburg Lane, together forming part of an inner-city regeneration project by property developers Molten Black.

Hangout Jozi’s menu is all about local street food and most dishes are served tapas-style on large platters for sharing with friends or colleagues.

There’s everything from braai food like rump beef kebabs and boerewors with a chakalaka infusion, to pan-fried trout platters with sweet potato chips and salad, bunny chow burgers and samoosa baskets.

Vegetarian options include olive and feta pita parcels, sweetcorn fritters and watermelon “pizzas”.

Desserts also keep things local with malva pudding, honeycomb cake and ice cream with mango purée.