Restaurant Review
Pop in to this cool pop-up in Jozi's CBD for bunny chow burgers
As a Joburg local, how well do you know your city? If you’re looking to expand your experience beyond just the suburbs, a visit to Hangout Jozi at the One Eloff building is a must - especially as this pop-up eatery will be closing on March 31 2018.
The restaurant is a spacious, laid-back lunch and dinner spot located in the downstairs courtyard of One Eloff alongside Joziburg Lane, together forming part of an inner-city regeneration project by property developers Molten Black.
Hangout Jozi’s menu is all about local street food and most dishes are served tapas-style on large platters for sharing with friends or colleagues.
There’s everything from braai food like rump beef kebabs and boerewors with a chakalaka infusion, to pan-fried trout platters with sweet potato chips and salad, bunny chow burgers and samoosa baskets.
Vegetarian options include olive and feta pita parcels, sweetcorn fritters and watermelon “pizzas”.
Desserts also keep things local with malva pudding, honeycomb cake and ice cream with mango purée.
The comprehensive drinks menu includes a great craft gin selection from exciting new local producers such as Ginifer, Westcliff, Musgrave and Black Mountain. There’s also a great choice of wine, cocktails, bubbly and some interesting beers, including Soweto Gold, Maluti from Lesotho and Sibebe from Swaziland.
The force behind the restaurant is Gerald Garner, well known for his JoburgPlaces inner-city tours led by local guides with excellent current and historical knowledge of the city.
Choose from a range of tours that start from the restaurant, whether it’s exploring the Fashion District, Little Addis, Maboneng or Marshalltown. A good all-round option is to take the four-hour City Centre Walking Tour, where you’ll get a fascinating glimpse of Joburg’s history from the late 1800s to the present day.
You’ll visit the original site of Dorkay House – the thriving hub of music and drama for black performers during the apartheid years – see artists at work at the Workhorse Bronze Foundry, visit the Ferreira Mine Stope beneath the Standard Bank building on Simmonds Street, explore the old-world grandeur of the Rand Club and get a bird’s eye view of Jozi from the top of the Carlton Centre.
A walking tour followed by a long, lazy lunch at Hangout Jozi is the perfect way to renew your appreciation for this vibrant, ever-changing city.
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za