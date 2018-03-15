Food

Potato shaped fungi: Why Kuwaitis are flocking to buy this delicacy

15 March 2018 - 09:37 By Jessica Levitt
Kuwaiti vendors sell truffles at a market in al-Rai, an industrial zone northwest of Kuwait City on March 1, 2018. White or beige, but never black, the "desert truffle" is a rare delicacy with a dedicated marketplace in Kuwait.
Image: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP

Desert truffles are considered a rare delicacy and in Kuwait there's even a dedicated marketplace for the specialty food, which is a species of the mushroom family.

The Middle Eastern truffle is a prized ingredient for nomadic Arabs who use it in their traditional rice and meat dishes.

According to AFP, in the Rai Industrial district on the outskirts of Kuwait City, shoppers arrive at the truffle souk early in the morning to select the best fungus by smell.

It's the top shelf with the special "Zebidi" variety that is first prize and used in most recipes.

Zeinab Osseiran Saidi, a host in Lebanon, told the New York Times that the difficult part in cooking truffles is the cleaning as they tend to absorb soil.

In Kuwait over 500 merchants applied for space in the speciality souk but just over 120 got an allocation. 

Nicknamed the "kitchen diamond," prices vary according to quality and it is estimated that over four tons are imported daily, with prices varying according to quality.

The truffle souk was built to cater for the exceptional demand from locals but fresh truffles are only available from November to April in Kuwait, with a dried - but less popular variation - available throughout the year.

