Chef Wandile Mabaso turns the tables on the traditional dining experience
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Soweto-born chef Wandile Mabaso has returned home after a 10-year stint abroad to spearhead a transformational dining concept in Johannesburg.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.