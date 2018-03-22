Food

Come hungry: Keyes Art Mile to host fab monthly artisanal food market

23 March 2018 - 00:00 By Staff Reporter
Artisinal breads are one of the many delicious products that'll be on offer at The Pantry Market.
Image: Supplied

Famed for its vibey First Thursday event, the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Joburg, will soon be celebrating a different kind of art on the first Saturday of each month: the art of eating well.

Starting on March 24, The Pantry Market will bring together an array of artisanal food producers who are passionate about hand-crafting, small batches of scrumptious goods. Think of it as a one-stop 'shop' where you can stock up on everything from olive oil, honey and freshly-baked sourdough bread to charcuterie, cheese and confectionery. There'll also be freshly-picked produce and cut flowers for sale.

“Now more than ever, it’s imperative we know where our food is from, and a neighbourhood market is the perfect way to shorten the supply chain, while getting to know the producers of the delicious goods we take home” says Roberta Thatcher, the market's curator.

Delectable toffee spreads from Darling Sweet.
Image: Darling Sweet.

Another novel aspect is a stand called 'A Moveable Feast'. Each month, it'll be dedicated to selling a unique product creative exclusively for the market by a top local chef. "Think pantry goods from Andrea Burgener of The Leopard, or quince jelly straight from chef James Diack of Coobs’ family farm," says Thatcher.

Keep in mind that The Pantry Market will be a plastic-free space, so be sure to bring your own shopper, or alternatively buy a beautiful basket on site.  

The first Pantry Market takes place on Saturday 24 March from 9am -2pm in the Atrium of the Trumpet Building, 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank. Brad Meiring, owner of the Munching Mongoose organic grocery box scheme, will be giving a free talk at 10:30am. Visit keyesartmile.co.za

