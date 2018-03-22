Come hungry: Keyes Art Mile to host fab monthly artisanal food market

Famed for its vibey First Thursday event, the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Joburg, will soon be celebrating a different kind of art on the first Saturday of each month: the art of eating well.

Starting on March 24, The Pantry Market will bring together an array of artisanal food producers who are passionate about hand-crafting, small batches of scrumptious goods. Think of it as a one-stop 'shop' where you can stock up on everything from olive oil, honey and freshly-baked sourdough bread to charcuterie, cheese and confectionery. There'll also be freshly-picked produce and cut flowers for sale.

“Now more than ever, it’s imperative we know where our food is from, and a neighbourhood market is the perfect way to shorten the supply chain, while getting to know the producers of the delicious goods we take home” says Roberta Thatcher, the market's curator.