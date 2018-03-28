RECIPE: Bitter chocolate & hazelnut cigars
A delicious make-ahead dessert, these crisp phyllo cigars are best served with a dollop of whipped cream
Makes approximately: 18 cigars
Ingredients:
250g dark chocolate, chopped
100g hazelnuts, roasted and peeled
15ml (1 tbsp) finely grated orange rind
30ml (2 tbsp) caster sugar
5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon
50g hazelnuts or almonds, finely ground
4 sheets of phyllo pastry
125g unsalted butter, melted
Icing sugar for dusting
To serve:
Whipped cream
Method:
1. For the filling, pulse together the dark chocolate and hazelnuts in a food processor and process till fine, then stir in the orange rind. Add the sugar, cinnamon and finely ground nuts.
2. Unfold the phyllo sheets and cover with a damp cloth.
3. Take one sheet and brush with butter, then sprinkle with the sugar mixture and top with another layer of buttered phyllo pastry.
4. Place the filling along one edge and roll up, tucking the seam in under the roll and tucking in both edges.
5. Repeat with other sheets.
6. Place on a baking sheet and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180° C for 30- 35 minutes until golden brown.
7. Cool, then dust lightly with icing sugar and serve sliced in half with a dollop of whipped cream.