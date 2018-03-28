RECIPE: Bitter chocolate & hazelnut cigars

Makes approximately: 18 cigars

Ingredients:

250g dark chocolate, chopped

100g hazelnuts, roasted and peeled

15ml (1 tbsp) finely grated orange rind

30ml (2 tbsp) caster sugar

5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon

50g hazelnuts or almonds, finely ground

4 sheets of phyllo pastry

125g unsalted butter, melted

Icing sugar for dusting

To serve:

Whipped cream

Method:

1. For the filling, pulse together the dark chocolate and hazelnuts in a food processor and process till fine, then stir in the orange rind. Add the sugar, cinnamon and finely ground nuts.

2. Unfold the phyllo sheets and cover with a damp cloth.

3. Take one sheet and brush with butter, then sprinkle with the sugar mixture and top with another layer of buttered phyllo pastry.

4. Place the filling along one edge and roll up, tucking the seam in under the roll and tucking in both edges.

5. Repeat with other sheets.

6. Place on a baking sheet and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180° C for 30- 35 minutes until golden brown.

7. Cool, then dust lightly with icing sugar and serve sliced in half with a dollop of whipped cream.