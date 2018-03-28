RECIPE: Easter egg chocolate fondants
Marshmallow eggs are the secret ingredient that gives these warm chocolate puds their characteristic gooey centres
28 March 2018 - 19:06
Makes: 8-10
Ingredients:
100g 70% dark chocolate
100g butter
45g sugar
2 extra-large whole eggs plus 2 egg yolks
45g flour
8-10 marshmallow Easter eggs
Method:
1. Melt the chocolate and butter together.
2. Lightly mix the sugar and eggs together to combine, adding as little air as possible.
3. Lightly whisk the flour into chocolate mixture.
4. Gently combine the egg and chocolate mixtures.
5. Divide mixture between well-greased dariole moulds.
6. Cut marshmallow eggs in half and gently insert two halves into the centre of the batter in each mould.
7. Bake in a pre-heated 200°C oven for 7-10 minutes.
8. Cool for 5 minutes, turn onto a serving plate and serve immediately.