RECIPE: Easter egg chocolate fondants

Makes: 8-10

Ingredients:

100g 70% dark chocolate

100g butter

45g sugar

2 extra-large whole eggs plus 2 egg yolks

45g flour

8-10 marshmallow Easter eggs

Method:

1. Melt the chocolate and butter together.

2. Lightly mix the sugar and eggs together to combine, adding as little air as possible.

3. Lightly whisk the flour into chocolate mixture.

4. Gently combine the egg and chocolate mixtures.

5. Divide mixture between well-greased dariole moulds.

6. Cut marshmallow eggs in half and gently insert two halves into the centre of the batter in each mould.

7. Bake in a pre-heated 200°C oven for 7-10 minutes.

8. Cool for 5 minutes, turn onto a serving plate and serve immediately.