What the heck do pickled fish, lamb & hot cross buns have to do with Easter?

Families across the country will celebrate Easter this weekend by serving up lamb, hot cross buns and pickled fish — hopefully not all on the same plate.

We explore how these dishes became a traditional part of our holiday feasts and share some easy recipes to make them.

PICKLED FISH

Why do we eat it?

The serving of pickled fish on Good Friday is a uniquely South African tradition with a history that's as mysterious as the sea itself. One thing everyone agrees on is that this food tradition hails from the Western Cape. Beyond that, the jury is out.

Some say it came about because fishing boats didn't used to go out over the Easter weekend making the pickling of fish a necessity in the days before fridges and freezers.

Fun facts:

During Easter, Checkers sells about 10 times more pickled fish than on average.

Woolworths is aiming to sell about 66,000 tubs of picked fish this Easter — if you stacked the tubs on top of each other, you'd create a tower around 9.9km tall!

How to make it: