Food
What's Easter without chocolate? 7 recipes for amazing sweet treats
Make your holiday celebrations extra special by serving up some of these heavenly bakes
29 March 2018 - 00:00
By Staff reporter
RECIPE: Easter egg chocolate fondants
Marshmallow eggs are the secret ingredient that gives these warm chocolate puds their characteristic gooey centres
8 hours ago
RECIPE: Hot cross bun chocolate brownies
These peanut-and-raisin-studded dark chocolate brownies have been dressed up to look like a classic Easter treat - genius!
4 days ago
RECIPE: Choc-cross buns
A chocolatey twist on an Easter classic, these cocoalicious hot cross buns are divine slathered in butter and served with marmalade
2 years ago
RECIPE: Bitter chocolate & hazelnut cigars
A delicious make-ahead dessert, these crisp phyllo cigars are best served with a dollop of whipped cream
8 hours ago
RECIPE: Mexican hot chocolate with marshmallow eggs
Adding chopped marshmallow eggs is the equivalent of dressing this cinnamon-infused hot chocolate up in an Easter bonnet
2 years ago
RECIPE: Oaty choc chip cookie ice cream sandwiches
Turn freshly-baked biscuits into a sensational frozen dessert with the simple addition of a tub of ice cream
2 months ago
RECIPE: Chocolate Simnel cake
An Easter tradition that can be traced back to medieval times, Simnel cake is a fruit cake with a marzipan filling that's topped with 11 balls of ...
18 days ago
