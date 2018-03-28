Food

What's Easter without chocolate? 7 recipes for amazing sweet treats

Make your holiday celebrations extra special by serving up some of these heavenly bakes

29 March 2018 - 00:00 By Staff reporter

RECIPE: Easter egg chocolate fondants

Marshmallow eggs are the secret ingredient that gives these warm chocolate puds their characteristic gooey centres
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

RECIPE: Hot cross bun chocolate brownies

These peanut-and-raisin-studded dark chocolate brownies have been dressed up to look like a classic Easter treat - genius!
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE: Choc-cross buns

A chocolatey twist on an Easter classic, these cocoalicious hot cross buns are divine slathered in butter and served with marmalade
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE: Bitter chocolate & hazelnut cigars

A delicious make-ahead dessert, these crisp phyllo cigars are best served with a dollop of whipped cream
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

RECIPE: Mexican hot chocolate with marshmallow eggs

Adding chopped marshmallow eggs is the equivalent of dressing this cinnamon-infused hot chocolate up in an Easter bonnet
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE: Oaty choc chip cookie ice cream sandwiches

Turn freshly-baked biscuits into a sensational frozen dessert with the simple addition of a tub of ice cream
Lifestyle
2 months ago

RECIPE: Chocolate Simnel cake

An Easter tradition that can be traced back to medieval times, Simnel cake is a fruit cake with a marzipan filling that's topped with 11 balls of ...
Lifestyle
18 days ago

