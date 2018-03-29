5 fun chocolate facts that'll liven up the talk around your Easter table

1. THE EASTER BUNNY HAILS FROM GERMANY

We can thank the Germans for creating the beloved chocoholic bunny in the 16th century. According to the Telegraph, this mythical fluffball was originally the Santa Clause of Easter. His role was to decide whether children had been good or bad in the run up to the holiday celebrations, and dole out rewards in the form of dyed chicken or duck eggs.

Why eggs? Eggs have been a pagan symbol of rebirth since ancient times, which the church later adopted to represent Christ's resurrection.

2. WE CAN THANK THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION FOR CHOCOLATE EASTER EGGS

It was the Europeans who first hit upon the idea of making egg-shaped chocolates in the early 19th Century. As these had to be created in individual moulds by hand, they were understandably expensive and so were beyond the reach of many people.