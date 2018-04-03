Tempers hot over UK Masterchef judges' 'crispy' rendang

Indonesians and Malaysians have their feathers in a flap over MasterChef UK's decision to eliminate a contestant from the popular cooking show because her chicken rendang wasn't crispy.

Netizens from the two Southeast Asian nations - including the Malaysian prime minister - put aside a longstanding culinary dispute about the origins of the slow-cooked coconut curry to express outrage at the cluelessness of the British show's judges.

Judge Gregg Wallace and co-judge John Torode sparked a storm this week by criticising Malaysia-born contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin's dish because the "chicken skin isn't crispy, it can't be eaten".