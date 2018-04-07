Restaurant Review
Cause Effect's experimental cocktails: pure genius or plain pretentious?
Ceramic elephants, candyfloss and deep-fried brandy shots took Shanthini Naidoo by surprise at a new cocktail bar in Cape Town
08 April 2018 - 00:01
Ceramic elephants, candyfloss and deep-fried brandy shots took Shanthini Naidoo by surprise at a new cocktail bar in Cape Town
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.