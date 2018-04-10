Shaken, not stirred: cocktail book lets you drink like Bond

Food

Bond's signature drink: a martini that's been shaken, not stirred.
Image: 123RF/tandem

The Ian Fleming Estate is behind a forthcoming book that will feature 10 classic cocktails from the pages of the James Bond novels, plus a host of brand-new recipes inspired by 007.

Titled Shaken: Drinking with James Bond and Ian Fleming, the book promises to explore Bond creator Ian Fleming's writings on the pleasures of drinking and the stories behind the Bond phenomenon, while sharing some classic 007 libations, including the Vesper made famous in first Bond novel Casino Royale and the spy's favoured "shaken, not stirred" martini.

'Shaken: Drinking with James Bond and Ian Fleming'.
Image: Mitchell Beaztley

The book's 40 brand-new recipes, meanwhile, will include inventions such as Smersh, Moneypenny, That Old Devil M and Diamonds are Forever. They were created by the co-founders of the London bar Swift: Edmund Weil (who is related to Fleming) and his wife Rosie Stimpson plus London bar industry stars Bobby Hiddleston and Mia Johansson. 

Each recipe will be accompanied by related extracts from Fleming's writing, while Ian Fleming's nephew, Fergus Fleming, will pen the book's introduction.

Shaken: Drinking with James Bond and Ian Fleming will get an international release on September 6.

