Foliage takes sustainable dining to a delicious new level

One of Franschhoek’s top food destinations, Foliage, bucks the fine dining establishment norm, playing by its own rules.

Chef and owner Chris Erasmus jokingly likens his kitchen to a pirate ship, with infectious laughter, energy and enjoyment spilling from the open kitchen so that you’re smiling even before you taste the food.

The incredible beef crackling bread with spicy baba ganoush that started our bread service widened that smile even further.

For Erasmus, it’s all about living off­ the land in a sustainable way. “Everything needs to fit in with the whole circle,” he says. “We don’t just barbeque our beef, we braise it first in whey. The whey comes from making our cheeses. A 15-year-old local boy keeps three cows and supplies us with raw milk. We use fig leaves (no animal rennet) to make our soft cheese, and milk thistle roots for our harder cheeses like feta and cheddar.”