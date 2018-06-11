SA chef's emotional 'love letter' to the late Anthony Bourdain

There have been many tributes to the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, but the most touching are undoubtedly those that have been penned by his comrades: the working cooks who understand what it's like to sacrifice so much of yourself in order to feed your passion for food.

South African chef Jessica Brodie writes a moving 'love letter' to Bourdain, who she met while working at the Edinburgh Food Studio in Scotland:

There is no glamorous chef job. It’s a horrible life born of a wonderful passion. Anyone who tells you differently isn’t actually working as a cook.

As chefs, we spend our days locked in a feverish fairy tale. We pray, let me be ready for service. Let me catch a break. Let something end the long hours, return the lost weekends, rectify the horrible pay.

Ultimately it is a prayer to keep working with food without burning out, or losing yourself, or spending your entire life in windowless tiled box with too many people and too many hot and sharp things.