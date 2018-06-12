Breakfast, lunch, dinner: top Jozi spots to eat out this Father's Day
Father’s Day is coming up and if you’re looking for somewhere to treat the father figures in your life, here’s our roundup of places to try − whatever time of the day you’re feeling peckish
BREAKFAST AT POSSUMS ON BURNSIDE
Possums on Burnside is a popular spot in Craighall that's ideal for breakfast or brunch, with its sunlit country-style gardens and quirky decor. If you’re there with young kids and the weather is good, grab a table outside where there is more space for little ones to play.
Feast on muffins or croissants, or try the fennel, caper, baby potato and smoked salmon frittata. The menu is extensive, so if you arrive later in the day you can also choose from options like duck breast or roasted quail, finished off with a decadent chocolate Tuscan tart.
LUNCH AT IL GIARDINO
Another hugely popular family-friendly eatery is Il Giardino at 44 Stanley, with its courtyard shaded by beautiful olive trees, where kids can play happily while adults savour a delectable meal.
Owner Grieta Pike says this Father’s Day they’ll be offering a special menu featuring starters like thinly-shaved warthog and Parmesan, or mussels in a white wine and cream sauce. Choose from mains like slow-roasted lamb shank cooked in ginger beer or oven-baked Poletto al Forno baby chicken served with zucchini chips. End off with homemade tiramisu or creamy chocolate brownies served with pistachio or vanilla gelato.
You’re also in for a special music treat with Stuart Irving (lead singer for the group Ballyhoo), singing some favourite tunes from the 80s that your dad is sure to recognise!
DINNER AT THE LOCAL GRILL
The Local Grill in Parktown North has been voted South Africa’s best steakhouse seven times, by both the Wolftrap Steakhouse and Eat Out awards. Their wine room is an exclusive space that can be rented out, giving you and your loved ones privacy as you settle in around a large wooden table to enjoy a delicious meal together.
The Local Grill prides itself on the relationships it’s established with beef producers locally and around the world, in their quest to deliver the perfect steak. Find out more about their philosophies by booking a tour of their concept kitchen, as you hear all about their meat locker and cooking techniques and chat with restaurant staff.
They’re offering a special Father’s Day meal which includes a 300g beefmaster ribeye topped with a grilled marrow bone, served with beef tallow fries, and a Stella Artois. Cheers!
