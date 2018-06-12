Breakfast, lunch, dinner: top Jozi spots to eat out this Father's Day

BREAKFAST AT POSSUMS ON BURNSIDE

Possums on Burnside is a popular spot in Craighall that's ideal for breakfast or brunch, with its sunlit country-style gardens and quirky decor. If you’re there with young kids and the weather is good, grab a table outside where there is more space for little ones to play.

Feast on muffins or croissants, or try the fennel, caper, baby potato and smoked salmon frittata. The menu is extensive, so if you arrive later in the day you can also choose from options like duck breast or roasted quail, finished off with a decadent chocolate Tuscan tart.

LUNCH AT IL GIARDINO

Another hugely popular family-friendly eatery is Il Giardino at 44 Stanley, with its courtyard shaded by beautiful olive trees, where kids can play happily while adults savour a delectable meal.