Grei(t) expectations for The Saxon’s new fine-dining restaurant

Having trained as a chef for 13 years under David Higgs as well as with Luke Dale-Roberts, and with one of her dishes nominated for the 2016 Design Indaba’s Most Beautiful Object in South Africa, chef Candice Philip has put the hard work into perfecting her craft.

That investment is paying o­ff as she now heads up Grei, The Saxon’s new fine-dining restaurant that replaces Luke Dale-Roberts X The Saxon.

Located in the same upstairs space, the new restaurant’s interior has been completely redesigned, but the open-plan kitchen remains, giving you the same behind-the-scenes glimpse of the team bringing the menu to life.

As its name suggests, Grei’s interior colour palette consists of various muted grey tones, giving it a sophisticated feel while providing a neutral backdrop for the vibrant colours presented on the plate.